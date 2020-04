FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From the Highlight Zone to a higher level of football, four seniors from North Side are headed to play at Saint Francis.

While their original signing day was slated to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, head coach Mike Brevard tells WANE-TV that Alex Holliday-Robinson, Jaylon Harris, Auntral Franklin, and Preston McElroy have all inked with USF.

Holliday-Robinson is a running back, McElroy a linebacker, while Harris and Franklin are both defensive backs.