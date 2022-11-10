LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Four talented student-athletes from Leo High School made their college choices official during a signing day on Thursday afternoon.

Cross country runner Luke Shappell will stay in state and continue his academic and athletic career at IUPUI. Softball player Hannah Williams will also play at the Division I level at Mississippi Valley State University.

Emma Tkacz, a soccer player who helped the Lions make their first appearance in the state finals, signed with Division II Seton Hill University. Finally talented golfer Wes Oplinger is heading to The Masters University.