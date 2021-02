FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A little over a week ago on January 26 the Norwell girls basketball team lost to Bishop Luers 58-49. What a difference a week makes as 3A no. 5 Norwell avenged that loss with a 49-34 win on Wednesday night in 3A sectional play in Ossian.

Norwell advances to face Heritage on Friday at 8 p.m. in the semifinals, as Heritage dispatched Mississinewa 56-42 on Wednesday. The Heritage-Norwell game follows the Eastern-Bellmont game at 6 p.m.