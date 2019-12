FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — They say home is where the heart is, and that seems to be the case for a few Columbia City athletes who signed their national letter of intent Wednesday.

Bryce Taylor will run cross county and track at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Nathan and Nick Mills will also run cross country and track for the Mastodons.

Skye Roberts will head to Anderson University to play soccer for the Ravens.