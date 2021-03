FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thirty high school seniors were honored at The Plex South on Monday night as Fort Wayne United F.C. bid farewell to its latest group of soccer graduates-to-be.

According to the club, many of the players honored spend up to nine months of the year with the program, with the majority of the players having been part of the club since they were 9 or 10 years old.

Fort Wayne native and soccer legend DaMarcus Beasley spoke to the seniors during the evening’s program as well.