FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Sport Club celebrated 24 high school seniors on Wednesday night at Empowered Sport Club, including Nathan Glasser (Indiana Tech) and Ty Koenig (Trine) who inked letters of intent.

Koenig scored nine goals as a senior at Concordia, with the Cadets finishing 14-3-1 overall. Glasser played at South Side.