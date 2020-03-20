Fort Wayne Represents 2020 Hall of Fame Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- There will be some local flavor in the mix this year at the 2020 Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic in December.

Norwell Lady Knights were selected for the girls bracket. The Knights expecting to return all but one player from a 22 and 5 team that reached the 3A regional finals this past season.

The two day tournament featuring the boys on Day 2. Blackhawk Christian and Blackford chosen for this bracket. The Blackford Bruins are coming off a promising 21 and 5 season, winning the school’s first sectional title in 29 years behind Brown and company.

The Blackhawk Christian Braves starting five and all but one senior returning from the team’s 23-3 sectional championship group that was ranked second in 2A, including Purdue commit Caleb Furst.