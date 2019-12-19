Fort Wayne native Craig signs with Iowa football

CULVER, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Culver Academy senior Deontae Craig made his college choice official on Thursday by signing with the University of Iowa for football.

A defensive end/linebacker, Craig was an IFCA Top 50 selection as one of the best players in the state this fall. Recruiting website 247sports.com has Craig rated as the no. 2 prospect in Indiana.

At six-foot-three, 235 pound, Craig had offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Purdue, Indiana, and many others.