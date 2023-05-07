FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne took center stage over the weekend with some of the top basketball prospects in the country in town for the Bill Hensley Memorial Run ‘N Slam.

The AAU tournament showcased several highly ranked recruits, including Kokomo center Flory Bidunga. The junior is a consensus top five recruit for the Class of 2024 with offers from several power conference schools, including Indiana and Purdue.

Bidunga helped Indiana Elite win a championship in the top 11th grade division on Sunday. His teammates, Travis Perry and Cooper Koch, are also being recruited by power conference schools.