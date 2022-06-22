FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Summit City went international on Wednesday night at Bishop Dwenger as Fort Wayne FC hosted the Tigres UANL reserve team out of Monterrey, Mexico in a friendly match at Shields Field.

The match was the first stop on a midwest tour this summer for the Tigres UANL squad that is part of one of the biggest clubs in CONCACAF.

Tigres UNAL got on the scoreboard first with a goal in the 16th minute. However, Fort Wayne FC’s Tekodah Lobsiger lofted a perfect cross into the box and Myles Cornwall was there for the finish for the equalizer in the 53rd minute.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fort Wayne will be back in action on Saturday when they hit the road to play at Kings Hammer FC at 7 p.m.