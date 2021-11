INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Former Homestead Spartan Andrew Meier put the pen to paper and made his commitment to Indiana University official, signing with IU tennis at BASEC Tennis LLC in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Meier played at Homestead during his freshman and sophomore year of high school, but left to train at Saddlebrook Tennis Academy in Wesley Chapel, Florida prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and then in Indianapolis afterwards.

Meier plans on going into the Kelly School of Business at IU.