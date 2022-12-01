OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame is adding five members in its 2023 class, and former Norwell coach Kelby Weybright is among that decorated quintet.

Joining Weybright will be former players Drew Storen and Jeff Samarzija, as well as veteran committee selections Lenny Johnston and Wayne Johnson.

Weybright is best known in northeast Indiana for his 17 seasons at Norwell (11 as head coach, 6 as an assistant). He led the Knights to 3A state championships in 2003 and 2007. He compiled an overall record of 243-93 at Norwell. Weybright was the IHSBCA Coach of the Year in both 2003 & 2007.