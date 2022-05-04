FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana University sharpshooter Matt Roth has a new role in the game of basketball as Roth has been tabbed as the new boys basketball coach at Blackhawk Christian.

Roth takes over for Marc Davidson, who was named ‘coach emeritus’ at Blackhawk last month as he continues to battle cancer.

Roth inherits a program that was won two state titles in the last four years. That includes going 23-5 last season while reaching the 2A regional title game.

Roth played for the Hoosiers from 2008-11 under Tom Crean. The Washington, Illinois native is married to Heritage grad and former I.U. basketball/volleyball player Linsday (Enterline) Roth. She won a state title as the head volleyball coach at Blackhawk Christian in 2016.

Roth has been involved in the Fort Wayne basketball scene for right at a decade. Last year he was a varsity assistant coach at Heritage High School. He’s also served as an official and a skills trainer at Optimum Performance Sports. Roth currently serves as the Manager of Sports Medicine and will also serve as the boys physical education and health teacher at Blackhawk beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I am excited to have Matt Roth committing to lead our boys’ basketball program at Blackhawk Christian,” Blackhawk Christian athletic director Joel Cotton said in a statement released by the school. “The foundation that Coach Davidson has laid for the program is one that will only continue to thrive under Matt’s leadership. As a current BCS parent, Matt understands what Blackhawk Christian basketball and the BCS community are all about, having also spent time here before as an employee and coach. He is a great fit for our program!”