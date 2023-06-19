MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – From starring on the Highlight Zone to coaching on the Highlight Zone, Kyle Sovine is making a shift on the Summit City sports scene as the former New Haven High School & University of Saint Francis basketball standout has been named the new boys basketball coach at Heritage High School.

Sovine takes over for Adam Gray, who left the program after five seasons to take the head coaching job at Bluffton two months ago. Gray, who went 49-67 with the Patriots, recently stepped down from the position at Bluffton.

Heritage went 13-12 overall this past season. The Patriots will have to replace the program’s all-time leading scorer Luke Saylor, who graduated this spring and signed to play college ball at Saint Francis. Saylor scored 1,582 points in his prep career for the Pats.