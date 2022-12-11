DEKALB CO., Ind. (WANE) – Dale Hummer, DeKalb’s former football coach who led the Barons to a state championship, passed away at the age of 79 last Wednesday.

Hummer coached DeKalb from 1982-1990. In that span, the Barons won a 4A state championship in 1986. DeKalb also won a sectional title in 1989 during Hummer’s tenure. Hummer stepped down from coaching to take on the role of principal at DeKalb High School from 1990-1998.

Following his coaching career, Hummer was inducted into the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame in 2010. WANE 15 spoke with Hummer following his induction ceremony in Fort Wayne.