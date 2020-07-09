Former Bellmont coach Busick takes over at Covington

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Former Bellmont boys basketball coach Shaun Busick is on the move, as he’s left Zionsville after 14 seasons to become the head coach at Covington High School.

Busick led the Braves program from 1999-2005, winning five sectionals titles while helping lead Bellmont to the 3A state title game in 2004. His Bellmont teams went 116-39 in seven seasons.

In addition to Bellmont, Busick has been a head coach at Crown Point, North Knox, and Argos while posting a 395-223 record in 27 seasons.