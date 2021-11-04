Football traditions: No one lays a paw on the Panthers’ precious painting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a trip to Bowling Green State University, former Snider football Head Coach Russ Isaacs had a Panther painted in the Snider locker room back in 1993 by two students, Jon Dailey and Brock Roseberry, and to this day it’s still a piece of art the program takes pride in 28 years later.

“We went over to Bowling Green because we had some players there and we’re in the locker room and they had a Bowling Green symbol in the middle locker room that was tiled into the floor and is very, very nice.” Former Snider Head Coach Russ Isaacs said.

“And as soon as we walked in someone that didn’t know what they were doing, stepped on it and the whole team just went off. Don’t step on the Bowling Green. So we decided that is a great idea that we had a panther painted in the middle of our floor in 1993.” Coach Isaacs said.

The Panthers’ football team respects the painting enough, that no one is allowed to step on it and that is the main reason why it still looks as good as it does without being touched up once since it was originally painted.

“It’s a sign of respect amongst our teammates and the program. Something for us to be proud of. It’s symbolic of the program and what everybody has poured into the program that have come through here as coaches players.” Head Coach Kurt Tippmann said.

As new players come into the program, it’s up to the upperclassmen to carry this special tradition and to make sure the newcomers know that stepping on the logo is a no-go.

“A lot of players back in the day, I guess they didn’t step on it. So we don’t step on it. It means a lot to the coaches and the players that played years ago, decades ago so we don’t step on.” Senior Caiden Hurse said.

Whether you’re a Snider Panther or an opposing team just visiting, it’s best to step around the painting.

Up next, the Panthers travel to Bishop Dwenger for a 5A Sectional Championship game this Friday at Shields Field.