FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers is looking for a new boys basketball coach at Fonso White has stepped down after four years leading the Knights the former coach tells WANE-TV.

White went 33-58 during his time at Bishop Luers, including a 5-18 mark this past season. His best season with the Knights came in 2019-20 when Luers went 15-7 overall and won the SAC title.

Prior to his time at Luers, White served as the head coach at Clinton Central for two seasons from 2015-17.