FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five Panthers put pen to paper on Thursday afternoon to play sports in college as Tyrese Brown (football/Trine University), Caiden Hurse (football/Mount Union), Markell Keal (football/Concordia University at St. Paul), Grant Brown (basketball/Wabash College), and Cylie Pyle (golf/Saint Francis) all signed at Snider High School.