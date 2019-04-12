High School Sports

Five sign letters of intent at Carroll

Posted: Apr 11, 2019 05:44 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 11, 2019 11:50 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - A handful of student-athetes signed their letters of intent on Thursday. 

Jacob Chaffee (Soccer/Manchester), Kate Schlatter (Basketball/Grace), Nathan Harrah (Football/St. Francis), Dan McKeeman (Basketball/Cedarville) and David Ejah (Basketball/St. Francis) put pen to paper at Carroll High School. 

