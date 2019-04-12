Five sign letters of intent at Carroll Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - A handful of student-athetes signed their letters of intent on Thursday.

Jacob Chaffee (Soccer/Manchester), Kate Schlatter (Basketball/Grace), Nathan Harrah (Football/St. Francis), Dan McKeeman (Basketball/Cedarville) and David Ejah (Basketball/St. Francis) put pen to paper at Carroll High School.