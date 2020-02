NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Five seniors put pen to paper on Monday afternoon at New Haven High School to continue their athletic career in college.

Kade Keele – Trine (baseball)

Justin Cummings – Indiana Tech (baseball)

Aubrey Kline – IU Kokomo (cross country)



Isaiah Belcher – IU Kokomo (cross country)

Emily Cordray – USF (volleyball)