Five Archers sign for college
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - South Side High School senior DeShawn Boyd (football/Bluffton University), Xavier Croxton (baseball/St. Francis), Cole Hapner (baseball/Ivy Tech), Alejandro Lopez (football/Trine), and Imani Robinson (cheer/St. Francis) all signed on Wednesday afternoon.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.