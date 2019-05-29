High School Sports

Five Archers sign for college

Posted: May 29, 2019

Updated: May 29, 2019 06:33 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - South Side High School senior DeShawn Boyd (football/Bluffton University), Xavier Croxton (baseball/St. Francis), Cole Hapner (baseball/Ivy Tech), Alejandro Lopez (football/Trine), and Imani Robinson (cheer/St. Francis) all signed on Wednesday afternoon.

 

 

 

