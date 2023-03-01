The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-LPtsPrv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (12)26-02581
2. Penn (1)23-12342
3. Hammond Central22-11953
4. Center Grove20-21664
5. Kokomo19-41425
6. Indpls Cathedral17-51167
7. Munster22-2998
8. Brownsburg18-4916
9. Jennings Co.20-2809
10. New Palestine21-273NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield 65. Carmel 25. Anderson 16.

Class 3A

W-LPtsPrv
1. NorthWood (9)21-22501
2. Mishawaka Marian (4)22-22362
3. Norwell20-32003
4. Connersville18-41794
5. Oak Hill20-21445
6. N. Daviess20-51229
7. W. Noble20-31196
8. Lake Station19-3768
9. S. Bend Washington16-5607
10. Tippecanoe Valley20-557NR

Others receiving votes: Scottsburg 35. Guerin Catholic 31. Ft. Wayne Concordia 20. Beech Grove 12. Greensburg 7. Indpls Brebeuf 6. Batesville 6.

Class 2A

W-LPtsPrv
1. Linton-Stockton (12)23-12581
2. Wapahani21-12242
3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)20-31854
4. S. Spencer21-11773
5. University20-21415
(tie) Brownstown20-41416
7. Gary 21st Century17-61087
8. Providence18-41018
9. Southwestern (Jefferson)20-3769
10. Carroll (Flora)19-44610

Others receiving votes: N. Judson 29. Adams Central 25. Eastern Hancock 23. Tipton 14. S. Knox 12.

Class 1A

W-LPtsPrv
1. Bloomfield (12)21-32581
2. Fountain Central19-41933
2. Orleans (1)20-31932
4. Loogootee16-71714
5. Greenwood Christian17-61567
6. Bethesda Christian18-4120T5
7. Morgan Twp.18-5114T5
8. Indpls Lutheran14-71108
9. Ev. Christian14-9639
10. Michigan City Marquette16-76110

Others receiving votes: Blue River 49. Tri 42. Traders Point Christian 30.