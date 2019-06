Filler leads Bishop Dwenger to sectional golf title

Jonny Filler was filling it up.

The No. 2 golfer for Bishop Dwenger had a hot putter and claimed the individual sectional title. The Saints earned the team title as well for a second straight season.

Team Results Score 1 Dwenger 303 2 Canterbury 310 3 Homestead 312 4 Blackhawk 324 5 Concordia 346 6 Luers 362 7 Heritage 380 8 New Haven 384 9 Woodlan 388 10 Wayne 410 11 Southside 422 12 Snider 453

Individuals team score 1 Jonny Filler Dwenger 70 2 Danny Kimes Dwenger 74 3 Carson Stohler Canterb 76 3 Cam Cobler Canterb 76 3 Adam DeLong Homeste 76 3 Cole Marcuccilli Homeste 76 7 Grant Norman Blackha 77 7 Braden West Northsi 77 7 Corey Ryan Dwenger 77 10 Joey Shaklik Canterb 78 10 Lukas Turnwald New Hav 78 12 John Barce Blackha 79 12 Ethan Schreck Homeste 79 14 Keenan Baldus Canterb 80 15 Klayton Davis Homeste 81

Advancing Individuals Grant Norman Blackha 77 Braden West Northsi 77 Lukas Turnwald New Hav 78

Regionals will take place at Swan Lake Golf Course in Plymouth.