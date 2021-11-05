Fight for Sectional Championship turns into brawl in Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) – It was an abrupt end to the Wayne and Mississinewa Sectional Championship game when a fight broke out between two opposing players.

This escalated to include most of the two teams and their coaching staff.

It is unclear what led to the fight.

Roughly an hour after the fight, Wayne’s football team published the following tweet:

….. — Wayne HS Football (@WayneHSFootball) November 6, 2021

Missessinewa football team did not address the fight on social media but celebrated that they won 42 to 6. The game was called with seven minutes left to play.

Indians win the Sectional 20 Championship! 42-6! — Mississinewa High School Football (@MississinewaFB) November 6, 2021

WANE 15 has reached out to the Gas City Police Department, Fort Wayne Community Schools and Mississinewa Community Schools for a statement. We have not received a response.