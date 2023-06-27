NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar face to football fans in northeast Indiana is back in the area – but at a different location.

Former South South High School head football coach Eddie Fields will return to the Highlight Zone this fall as the new head coach of the Manchester Squires football program.

Fields led the Archers for three seasons (2011-13), going 9-21 overall. He was also South Side’s head baseball coach.

At Manchester, Fields replaces Alyx Brandewie, who took the head coaching position at Eastside after Todd Mason stepped away from the Blazers program after a successful run. Brandewie was 8-22 in three seasons at Manchester.

Fields, meanwhile, was most recently the defensive coordinator for Hannah Pamplico High School in South Carolina. He also spent time as an assistant coach as various high schools in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia.

A Whitko High School and IPFW graduate, Fields has over 20 years of coaching experience including a stint as an assistant coach at Manchester University.