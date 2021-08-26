Columbia City’s Thompson holds line with the boys

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — It’s not completely unheard of nowadays for a girl to play on the gridiron, but what makes Haley Thompson’s story unique is the position she plays.

In Northeast Indiana, we’ve seen our fair share of female kickers, but what puts Thompson in a “league of her own” is her toughness in the trenches. The Senior spends Friday night’s waiting for her moment to go push the boys around as a lineman for the Columbia City Eagles.

“When I first showed up for my first practice there were a few guys who were like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool, you know, like I think that’s awesome that you’re doing that,’ pretty much everyone was supportive.” Thompson said.

Her teammates and head coach had high praises for her work both on and off the field.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen her go out there and take a break in a play, she gets out there and she goes hard. She loves the game of football.” Teammate Cole Mosier said.

“We talk about how there’s no greater love than to lay down your life for your brother, she takes that literally and I hope she feels like she has 91 other brothers on this team that are ready to fight for and defend her and all of our guys know that they have one sister that’s ready to do the exact same thing.” Head Coach Brett Fox added.

Near the end of the interview, Thompson had an important message for any girl thinking about picking up the pigskin.

“Just don’t hold back, like I said this is something I’ve wanted to do since sixth grade and I just did it last year as a junior, and one of the biggest things I regret is just not joining football sooner. So if there’s something you want to do, just go out and do it, don’t hold yourself back.