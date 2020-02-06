Family ties bookend history at Columbia City’s gym

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Like mother, like daughter at Columbia City High School. And not just because head coach Amy Shearer is coaching her offspring in senior Olivia Shearer.

With Columbia City in the process of constructing a completely new high school building that will open in the fall of 2020, Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium is nearing its close. In fact, the girls basketball team at Columbia City played its final home game at the gym last Tuesday night, earning a 50-30 win over visiting Northrop.

In that final contest Olivia Shearer became the last Columbia City girls basketball player to hit a three pointer at Weeks Gymnasium. It is a talent that runs in the family, as her mother Amy (then Amy Lefever) was actually the first female girls basketball player to hit a three pointer at the gym over 30 years ago. Amy went on to a record-setting career at the University of Evansville, where she holds the record for most three pointers made in a season (86) and is no. 2 in career threes (204). She tallied 1,362 points for the Purple Aces. She also finished third in the 1994 NCAA 3-point shootout in Charlotte, NC.

The Columbia City Eagles have seen plenty of success this season – including winning their first-ever NE8 title. The Eagles will take on Homestead, the SAC champion, in 4A sectional semifinal play on Friday night at South Side High School in your upcoming Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”