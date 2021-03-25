Faith, family, and basketball: Davidson leads Braves to state title game while facing cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wherever the Davidson family has been in the world, the basketball court has always felt like home.

After playing at the University of Illinois and Trinity College, Marc Davidson and his wife Lisa headed to France where Marc would begin a pro career that spanned a decade. Four of the Davidson’s five biological sons were born in France and when Marc’s playing career was over he came back to the states to begin his coaching career.

After moving around as coaches do, Davidson landed at Blackhawk Christian in 2013, leading the Braves to the 2019 1A state title. While COVID cut last year’s IHSAA tournament short, the Braves will play for another state title on Saturday, April 3 when Blackhawk faces Parke Heritage at 1:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

At Blackhawk, Davidson has been able to coach all five of his biological sons – Wesley, Will, and Frankie have graduated while senior Marcus and sophomore Jimmy are on this year’s team.

Eight years ago the Davidson’s added to their family when they adopted twins from Ethiopia in Jaela and Isaiah.

Davidson, who was coached by his father at Aurora Christian High School near Joliet, says he uses his faith to guide his approach, especially while playing the roles of both father and coach to his sons.

His faith was especially important this year as Davidson had his kidney removed right before the start of the season due to a cancerous tumor. About a month ago Davidson, who has been feeling well, learned the cancer has spread to his lungs.

Through it all, Davidson hasn’t missed a game and remains a constant presence on the sideline, giving credit to the anchors in his life – faith, family, and basketball.