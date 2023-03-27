GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – After leading the Falcons to the 3A state title Fairfield’s Brody Garber is one of three coaches selected state-wide as the 2023 Bob Kings Coaches of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Association.

Garber joins Zach Newby (Lapel) and Jeff Allen (Bedford North Lawrence) in receiving the honor. Garber is the winner for District 1, Newby in District 2, and Allen in District 3.

Fairfield finished 28-2 this season, topping Corydon Central 49-42 in the 3A title game. It marked the first state title in any sports for Fairfield High School. Garber is 180-89 in 11 seasons leading the Falcons.