GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – NECC champ Fairfield is getting a chance to play for the state title for the first time in program history as the Falcons (27-2) will square off with Corydon Central (27-2) in the 3A championship game Saturday at 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Falcons defeated top-ranked Twin Lakes 42-34 last Saturday night in the semi-state championship game at LaPorte to punch their ticket to Indianapolis.

The Falcons are no strangers to postseason success, advancing to semi-state last year and regionals the year before.

Fairfield is paced by Indiana Wesleyan commit Brea Garber who is averaging 14.9 points per game and 3.9 assists a night – both tops on the team. Morgan Gawthrop averages 10.6 points a game while Bailey Willard chips in 9.8 points.