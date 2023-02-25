INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – For the first time in school history, Fairfield is bringing home a state championship in any sport after the Falcons girls basketball team topped Corydon Central in the IHSAA 3A State Championship, 49-42.

Brea Garber, an Indiana Wesleyan commit, led the Falcons with 19 points in Saturday’s win. Morgan Gawthrop and Bailey Willard also finished in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Leading 32-26 after three quarters, Gawthrop drilled a 3-pointer in the early seconds of the fourth quarter to give Fairfield a 9-point lead. That was the last made field goal for Fairfield in the game. Fairfield would score the rest of their points at the free throw line amid a comeback attempt by Corydon Central.

Fairfield finishes the season with 28-2 record.