GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – The Fairfield girls basketball program will play for a 2A semi-state title in LaPorte on Saturday as the 2A no. 4 Falcons (24-3) face 2A no. 11 Frankton (22-5) at 1 p.m.

Fairfield is coming off a 40-22 victory over 14th-ranked Andrean at regionals last Friday, earning the second regional title in program history (the first coming in 2018). 2A no. 11 Frankton knocked off second-ranked Winchester 60-56 for their regional crown.

Fairfield, coached by Brodie Garber, will be looking for the program’s first-ever semi-state title on Saturday.