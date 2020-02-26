Closings and Delays
Evansville Reitz’s Lander commits to Hoosiers

High School Sports

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Hoosiers didn’t play on Tuesday night, but the earned a big ‘win’ on the recruiting trail as Evansville Reitz junior Khristian Lander verbally committed to play for the Hoosiers.

Lander had previously cut his list of schools to four finalists – Indiana, Memphis, Michigan, and Louisville.

Lander is considered by many recruiting websites as the no. 1 or no. 2 point guard in country for the class of 2021. He’s also considered the top recruit in Indiana for his class – a talented group that includes Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst and Homestead’s Luke Goode, both considered top 100 prospects in the country.

