FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Connor Essegian found a cutting Jackson Andrews for a reverse lay-up in the second quarter of the 2A state title game to take home the vote as the final “Play of the Week” for the high school basketball season.

Essegian scored 18 points in Central Noble’s loss to Providence in the 2A state title game. The University of Wisconsin recruit finished with 2,526 points for his career – tenth all-time in Indiana boys basketball history. The Cougars finished 28-3 overall this season.