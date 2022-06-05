FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Connor Essegian is feeling the full range of emotions during this time of transition. The Central Noble grad just wrapped up his high school career and will shortly join his new teammates in Madison, Wisc.

“Kind of excited and ready for that next step, but at the same time also kind of sad to move on,” Essegian said during his graduation party this weekend.

Essegian leaves behind quite a legacy at Central Noble. His 2,526 career points are good for 10th all-time on the state scoring list. He also led the Cougars to their very first appearance in the state finals this past season.

Before leaving for Madison, Essegian will wrap up his prep career with the Indiana All-Stars. Essegian is one of four all-stars representing northeast Indiana between the boys and girls teams – joining Northrop’s Jalen Jackson, South Side’s Olivia Smith and Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson out of Homestead.

The Indiana All-Stars will face the Kentucky All-Stars in Owensboro, Ky. on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Game two will be back in Southport on Saturday at 5 p.m.