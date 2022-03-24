INDIANAPOLIS – Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2021-22, it was announced Thursday (March 24).

The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).

The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.

In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.

Those voted to the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior boys team are, listed alphabetically: Tayshawn Comer of Cathedral, Ryan Conwell of Pike, Tae Davis of Warren Central, Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Travis Grayson of Chesterton, C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North, Jalen Jackson of Fort Wayne Northrop, Armon Jarrard of Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Karson Jenkins of Fort Wayne Snider, Randy Kelley of Sullivan, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead, Billy Smith of Brebeuf Jesuit, Braden Smith of Westfield, Tommy Snyder of South Bend Adams and Peter Suder of Carmel.

Those voted to the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are, listed alphabetically: Jack Benter of Brownstown Central, Flory Bidunga of Kokomo, Xavier Booker of Cathedral, Joey Brown of North Central, Markus Burton of Penn, Ahmere Carson of Anderson, Zane Doughty of Ben Davis, Jalen Haralson of Fishers, Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton, Logan Imes of Zionsville, Mason Jones of Valparaiso, Sam Orme of Carmel, JaQualon Roberts of Bloomington North, Brandon Trilli of Munster and Ashton Williamson of Gary 21st Century Charter.

The IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.

All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.

Those on the IBCA all-state committee for 2022 included chairman David Wood, former coach at West Lafayette, plus Matt Kostoff of Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in District 1, Chris Hawkins of Indianapolis Attucks in District 2 and David Benter of Brownstown Central in District 3.

Completing the voting panel were Mike Hackett of Munster, Ryan Osborn of Carmel, Mark James of Perry Meridian and J.R. Holmes of Bloomington South in Class 4A; Robb Berger of Mishawaka Marian, Aaron Wolfe of NorthWood, Todd Howard of Brebeuf Jesuit and Gene Miiller of Washington in Class 3A; Chris Benedict of Whitko, Matt Luce of Wapahani, Aaron Spaulding of Eastern Hancock and Travis Wrightsman of Switzerland County in Class 2A; and Scott Bowersock of Washington Township, Brian Klein of Blue River Valley, Brady Days of Southwestern (Shelby) and Josh Thompson of Barr-Reeve in Class A.

Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health Sports Medicine will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention All-State recognition. Those items will be made available to each recipient’s coach during April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player prior to the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

The IBCA thanks Franciscan Health Sports Medicine for being a partner in this annual project.

The complete 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State and 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below.

2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State

Supreme 15

Tayshawn Comer, Indianapolis Cathedral

Ryan Conwell, Pike

Tae Davis, Warren Central

Connor Essegian, Central Noble

Travis Grayson, Chesterton

C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North

Jalen Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop

Armon Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Karson Jenkins, Fort Wayne Snider

Randy Kelley, Sullivan

Fletcher Loyer, Homestead

Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit

Braden Smith, Westfield

Tommy Snyder, South Bend Adams

Peter Suder, Carmel

Large School All-State

Jameer Ajibade, Evansville Bosse

Reggie Bass, Indianapolis Tech

Caedmon Bontrager, Leo

Richard Brooks, Mishawaka Marian

Javan Buchanan, Lafayette Jeff

Jaxon Edwards, Indianapolis Cathedral

Cam Haffner, Westfield

Amhad Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North

Chrishon McCray, Avon

Joe Reidy, Woodlan

Brady Ruggles, Danville

Jeffrey Simmons, Fishers

Breece Walls, Valparaiso

Charlie Williams, Carmel

Small School All-State

Clark Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic

Wyatt Day, Jac-Cen-Del

Raedhyn Foust, Northeastern

Logan Gard, Central Noble

Baylin Graf, Bloomfield

Brevin Hallatt, Blue River Valley

Aaron Humphrey Jr., Indianapolis Tindley

Hunter Johnson, South Decatur

Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve

Landon O’Neal, Eastern Hancock

Nate Powell, Tipton

Gabe Trevino, Eastside

Jackson Ullom, Monroe Central

Owen Willard, Eastside

Bobby Wonnell Jr., Taylor

Honorable Mention (90)

Carter Abshear, Randolph Southern

Drew Adzia, Crown Point

Jawan Agnew, South Bend Washington

Ladaion Barnes, Hammond Morton

Brayden Betzner, Maconaquah

Jackson Bobo, Lawrenceburg

Jordan Bowles, Park Tudor

Steele Brasfield, New Palestine

Brock Buckley, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)

Amonn Burns, Indianapolis Washington

Bentley Buschman, North White

Luke Carroll, Hamilton Heights

Wesley Celichowski, Floyd Central

Jake Chapman, Tri-Central

Kannon Chase, Springs Valley

DeShawn Clark, North Central (Farmersburg)

Zach Cole, Southwestern (Hanover)

Colin Comer, Greensburg

Holton Compton, South Spencer

Chad Cox, Franklin County

Hayden Cutter, Scottsburg

Ajanen “A.J.” Dixon, Merrillville

Tyler Dostin, Danville

Brady Dunn, Christian Academy of Indiana

Eli Edwards, Northwestern

Marco Fitch, Bloomington North

Connor Foley, Jasper

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse

Cameron Gehlhausen, Evansville North

Coy Gilbert, Shakamak

Mark Hankins, Terre Haute North

Caden Harker, Twin Lakes

James Holder, Indianapolis Washington

Chris Hood, East Noble

Adonis House, Liberty Christian

Drew Howard, Forest Park

Zach Hubartt, Huntington North

Caden Huttenlocker, Edgewood

Sam Jacobs, Hamilton Southeastern

Ashton Johnson, Fort Wayne South

Trevion Johnson, Daleville

Cade Jones, Eastern (Pekin)

RaSheed Jones, Indianapolis Tech

Travis Jones, Edinburgh

Silas Kaser, John Glenn

Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts

Brock Kincaid, Bloomington South

Sam King, Columbus North

Evan Kretz, Western

Aidan Lambert, Fort Wayne Snider

Jonah Lucas, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Hayden Maiben, Maconaquah

Kaden Manna, Marquette Catholic

Eric Martin, Calumet

Elijah Mattingly, Central Christian Academy

Logan McIntire, North Harrison

Carson Miller, Bremen

Nathan Miller, North White

Luke Nonte, Loogootee

Branden Northern, Silver Creek

Christian Nunn, Indianapolis Attucks

Ethan Oakley, North Harrison

Clark Obermiller, Lafayette Central Catholic

Kenny Pepper, Westville

Aaron Pickel, North Putnam

Hunter Pogue, North White

Jonathan Ricketts, North Posey

Matthew Ross, Peru

Avery Saunders, Southmont

Gavin Schippert, Evansville Reitz

Harrison Schwinn, Frankton

Dawson Scott, New Castle

Caleb Simon, Jac-Cen-Del

Charlie Smith, Fishers

Gavin Smithson-Burciaga, Monroe Central

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove

Jahni Summers, Evansville Harrison

Kyle Thomas, Cloverdale

Javon Tracy, Decatur Central

Dayveon Turner, Indianapolis Tech

Jordan Turner, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter

Matt Wagner, Evansville Bosse

Carter Waskom, Brownstown Central

Evan Whitesell, Wes-Del

Beck Willems, Bethany Christian

Jakar Williams, New Haven

Tyrelle Wills, Anderson

Christian Woods, Central Christian Academy

Caleb Wright, Fairfield

Mason Yoder, Westview

2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State

Supreme 15

Jack Benter, Brownstown Central

Flory Bidunga, Kokomo

Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral

Joey Brown, North Central

Markus Burton, Penn

Ahmere Carson, Anderson

Zane Doughty, Ben Davis

Jalen Haralson, Fishers

Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton

Logan Imes, Zionsville

Mason Jones, Valparaiso

Sam Orme, Carmel

JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North

Brandon Trilli, Munster

Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century Charter

Large School All-State

Anthony Ball, Beech Grove

Cade Brenner, NorthWood

A.J. Dancler, Southport

Cooper Farrall, Culver Military

Jaxson Gould, Warsaw

Brycen Hannah, John Glenn

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City

Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North

A.J. Lux, Crown Point

Luke McBride, Norwell

Sheridan Sharpe, Ben Davis

Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills

Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian

Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral

Caleb Washington, Floyd Central

Small School All-State

Isaac Andrews, Wapahani

Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights

Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee

Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian

Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora)

Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian

Aidan Franks, Wapahani

Josh Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess

Jayden Pinkston, Indianapolis Tindley

Gage Sefton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Jacob Spaulding, Eastern Hancock

Silas Spauding, Eastern Hancock

Wyatt Thornburgh, Blue River Valley

Braden Walters, Linton-Stockton

Honorable Mention (90)

Divine Adeyanju, West Lafayette

Weston Aigner, Castle

Luke Almodovar, Noblesville

Marcus Ankney, Center Grove

Matthew Arthur, New Washington

Parker Arvin, Loogootee

Lleyton Bailey, Norwell

Lukas Balling, Marquette Catholic

K.C. Berry, Decatur Central

Gavin Betten, Manchester

Landon Biegel, Oak Hill

Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks

Darrion Brooks, New Haven

Nicot Burnett, Mt. Vernon (Posey)

Sabien Cain, University

Josten Carter, New Albany

Jacob Cherry, Eastern (Pekin)

Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor

Peter Combs, Bloomfield

Drew Cook, Northview

Cam Craig, Switzerland County

Austin Cripe, West Noble

Nolan Cumberland, Tippecanoe Valley

David Cundiff, Munster

Trevor Daughtry, Wabash

Jake Davis, Indianapolis Cathedral

Micah Davis, Franklin

Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh

Elhadj Diallo, Brownsburg

Ethan Dirksen, Jay County

Omari Ferguson, Indianapolis Metropolitan

Quintin Floyd, Gary 21st Century Charter

Joey Garwood, Penn

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station Edison

Mason Harvey, Seton Catholic

Cole Hayworth, Fort Wayne Concordia

Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City

Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Tyvon Henry, South Bend Career Academy

Blake Herdes, Evansville Central

Isaac Higgs, Evansville Reitz

Lane Hoefler, West Washington

Cooper Horn, Columbus North

Jase Howell, Madison-Grant

Kelson Jordan, North Judson

Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead

Ben Keil, Lakeland

Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph

Nickens Lemba, Southport

Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights

Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County

David Meriwether, Indianapolis Metropolitan

Josh Mickens, Lawrence Central

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)

Willie Miller, Lake Station Edison

Lucas Mitchell, Waldron

Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central

J.J. Morris, Argos

D.J. Moss, Gary 21st Century Charter

Tyler Myers, Evansville Day

Marcus Northern, South Bend Washington

Blaine Nunnally, New Palestine

Kaden Oliver, Silver Creek

Tyler Parrish, Chesterton

Nick Patterson, Mooresville

Dylan Puent, Indiana Deaf

Ian Raasch, NorthWood

Nick Richart, Zionsville

Preston Roberts, Noblesville

Matt Roettger, Peru

Alex Romack, Westfield

Luke Saylor, Heritage

Ty Schumacher, North Judson

Justin Sims, Chesterton

Jake Skinner, Carroll (Flora)

Kamari Slaughter, Portage

Joe Smith, Penn

Ian Stephens, New Palestine

Nolan Swan, Tipton

Zeke Tanoos, West Vigo

Ajani Washington, Fort Wayne Concordia

Logan Webb, Linton-Stockton

Gavin Welch, New Castle

Lance Wilson, North Daviess

Logan Wilson, North Daviess

Cole Winer, Southwood

Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South

Devon Woods, Pike

Jackson Wors, Delta

Tyler Wyles, Cambridge City Lincoln