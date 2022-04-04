INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Central Noble’s Connor Essegian and Northrop’s Jalen Jackson will both suit up with the state’s best as the two local senior standouts have been selected for the 14-man Indiana All-Star team.

Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer, who finished second to Westfield’s Braden Smith in Mr. Basketball voting, declined the invitation to play according to the Indy Star.

Essegian, a University of Wisconsin recruit, finished 10th in state history with 2,526 career points. He led Central Noble to the 2A state title game and averaged 26.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game as a senior.

Jackson, who will play college ball at UIC, averaged 27.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 2.1 assists as a senior for Northrop. He was an Indiana Junior All-Star last season

The Indiana All-Stars will play Kentucky’s top seniors on June 10 and 11.