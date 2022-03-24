ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Connor Essegian will lead Central Noble into the 2A state title game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse – and he’ll do it as one of the best scorers this state has ever seen.

Last Saturday at semi-state Essegian moved up to no. 10 on the Indiana all-time scoring list with 2,508 career points. He currently sits behind Park Tudor’s Trevon Blueitt (2,568) at no. 9 & ahead of Cloverdale’s Cooper Neese (2,496) at no. 11.

The University of Wisconsin recruit is averaging 26.8 points a game this season along with 6.1 rebounds.