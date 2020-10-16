ESPN ranks Homestead’s Patterson third-best junior in country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The IHSAA allow girls basketball teams to start practice on Monday, and when Homestead hits the floor the Spartans will do it with one of the top players in the country in tow.

ESPN recently released its updated basketball recruit rankings and it lists Patterson as the no. 3 player in the country for the class of 2022. The 6-foot-2 junior is the top ranked wing player in her class.

While Patterson hasn’t committed to a college yet, she’s received offers from a number of elite D1 programs, including UConn and Notre Dame.

Last season as a sophomore at Homestead Patterson averaged 13.6 points and 8.4 rebounds a night for a Spartans squad that went 26-2.