HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar face is headed to a new place as Highlight Zone regular Mike Eshbach has been named the head football coach at Huntington North High School following school board approval on Monday night.

This will be the fourth program in northeast Indiana that Eshbach has led, following previous stints at Eastside, Wawasee, and Concordia. His most recent stop was with the Cadets, as he spent one season (2021) as Concordia’s head coach, posting a record of 2-8.

He has an overall record of 55-80 overall as a head coach.

Eshbach takes over for Bob Prescott, who resigned in January. In four seasons under Prescott, the Vikings went 11-31 including a 3-8 record this past fall.