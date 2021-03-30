Eshbach named head football coach at Concordia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Eshbach is taking over the Concordia Lutheran High School football program as the school announced the former Eastside and Wawasee coach has been named the head coach of the Cadets.

Eshbach coached Eastside for nine seasons (2008-2016). The Blazers posted an overall record of 46-49 under Eshbach, but had won the NECC small school division title each of the last three seasons going 22-10 overall during that span.

After Eastside Eshbach took over at Wawasee, going 4-16 in two seasons (2017 & 2018).

Concordia isn’t anything new for Eshbach, who was an assistant coach for freshman and varsity special teams at Concordia from 1995-97.

As a player, Eshbach was a running back at Manchester University. He also holds a master’s degree from IU Fort Wayne.