HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Having previously been the head football coach at Eastside, Wawasee, and Concordia, Mike Eshbach is no stranger to the prep gridiron in northeast Indiana – and on Wednesday night he got a chance to check out his new digs.

Eshbach, who was officially hired via school board approval at Monday’s meeting, was introduced to Huntington North High School players and parents on Wednesday as the new head football coach.

Eshbach takes over a program that just opened a new football facility last fall, replacing the historic but outdated Kriegbaum Field.

Huntington North went 11-31 over the last four seasons under previous coach Bob Prescott, who stepped down in January following a 3-8 season.

Eshbach most recently served as a head coach at Concordia, where he spent one season (2021) leading the Cadets. Concordia went 2-8 that season.

Eshbach has a career record of 55-80.