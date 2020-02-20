Eltzroth steps down as DeKalb girls basketball coach

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – After six seasons leading the DeKalb girls basketball program Brett Eltzroth has stepped down as the head coach of the Barons.

Eltzroth went 44-92 leading the Barons, including a 3-19 overall mark this year that saw DeKalb go 1-6 in Northeast 8 conference play.

Eltzroth’s best season at DeKalb came in 2017-18 as the Barons went 11-12 overall with Indiana All-Star Leigha Brown leading the way. Brown finished second in Miss Basketball voting that season and currently leads the Nebraska Cornhuskers in scoring as a sophomore.