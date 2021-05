FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Cole Elkins threw a five-inning no-hitter on Wednesday night as the 4A no. 8 Spartans blanked rival Carroll 13-0 at the ASH Centre.

Elkins struck out nine and walked three in the victory.

Graham Kollen was 2-for-3 with 4 RBI to lead the Spartans while Luke Palmer chipped in with 3 RBI.