CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) - Crestview High School's Kalen Etzler verbally committed to play basketball at Ohio State in May and on Wednesday he made good on that promise, signing a scholarship to suit up for the Buckeyes.

A six-foot-eight wing, Etzler is ranked as the 98th-best player in the country and a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, and the 130th-best player and a 3-star recruit by Rivals.com.