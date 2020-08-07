Elkhart County schools suspending fall sports until late September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NECC member Fairfield’s football season may not begin until much later than originally planned as Elkhart County schools have suspended all athletic contests until late September, and will begin the academic year online.

Elkhart County schools have suspended all athletics until late September. — Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) August 6, 2020

Fairfield, however, released a statement following Thursday’s announcement, stating, “No announcement has been made at this time on whether the 2020 Fall Sports Season for Fairfield as been suspended or not due to Elkhart County Health Department’s announcement to have all of their local schools going online and suspending extracurricular activities. Fairfield and the NECC will monitor the situation and make a decision that makes sense for everyone. Trust us and Do Not Panic!”

Fairfield, located in the southeastern part of Elkhart County, is scheduled to play two teams outside the viewing area in weeks one and two, but is slated to begin NECC play September 4 at Central Noble. The Falcons were then to play Fremont, Angola, and West Noble in September.

Meanwhile, other area teams outside the NECC will now have holes in their schedule.

East Noble was slated to play Elkhart County school NorthWood in the second game of the football season on August 28.

Meanwhile, both Wawasee and Warsaw reside outside Elkhart county, but play in the Northern Lakes Conference. That conference includes NorthWood, Goshen, Northridge, and Concord of Elkhart County.