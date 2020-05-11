Eley to play at new prep school in Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After three seasons at Snider it appears Michael Eley will finish his high school career at a new prep school in the Fort Wayne area.

The Elevation Prep announced on social media that Eley has committed to its high school program.

The Elevation Prep is coached by Cody Henson. The prep program partners with Lakewood Park Christian for curriculum in the classroom.



Excited to announce the addition of @MichaelEley13 to our high school program. Currently holds offers from IUPUI, Evansville, Miami OH, and Ball St. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/1hk2SQVPpu — TheElevationPrep (@elevation_prep) May 11, 2020

A six-foot-four wing, Eley averaged 21.2 points and 6 rebounds a game last year for Snider. As a junior he helped lead the Panthers to a 19-6 overall record. Snider won a 4A sectional title and was set to play at regionals before the IHSAA shut down the state tournament amid COVID-19 concerns.

Eley was named to the Indiana Junior All-Star Red Group in March.

According to a post by The Elevation Prep, Eley holds scholarship offers from IUPUI, Miami (Ohio), and Ball State.