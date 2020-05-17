Elevation Prep plans to take basketball to the next level in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Elevation Prep is another option for high school and post graduate basketball players that allows the athlete to focus narrowly on academics and basketball.

Prep schools are becoming more attractive options for elite basketball players across the nation that have the chance to take their talents to the next level.

While the school is recruiting from all over the nation, it’s first recruit comes from Fort Wayne’s backyard.

Former Snider stand-out guard, Michael Eley will play his senior season with Elevation Prep. The Junior had been looking at prep school options for a while and when the opportunity for one in his hometown opened up, he made the move.

Elevation Prep plans to have it’s debut season begin fall of this year.