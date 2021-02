FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Elevation Prep defeated Blackhawk Christian 91-82 on Saturday afternoon. It’s the first time the Braves have lost back-to-back games since December of 2016.

For the Hawks, Rasheed Jones led the scoring with 24-points. Zane Burke led Blackhawk with 28-points.

Up next, Blackhawk travels to Marion on Tuesday.